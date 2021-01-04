Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $274.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $306.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $715,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 230.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 199.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,624 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $223.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $227.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

