Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.18. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

J stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.76. 22,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,930. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,165,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

