Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $19.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $16.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.04 billion to $88.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.