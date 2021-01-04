Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.