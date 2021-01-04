Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Workday posted sales of $976.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,131 shares of company stock valued at $76,515,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $239.61 on Monday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.