Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 450,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,131. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,081.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

