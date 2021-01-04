Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Trading 17.6% Higher

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.01. 38,998,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,462% from the average session volume of 2,496,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 421,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,519 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

