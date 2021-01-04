Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s stock price rose 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 8,073,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 1,095,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

BPYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,470,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

