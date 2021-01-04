BTC Lite Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $58,256.58 and $169.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

