BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,383. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

