BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,683.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $61.93 million and $1,683.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.