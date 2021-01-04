Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.26

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 2544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

