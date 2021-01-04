Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.56 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

