Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001945 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $45,071.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,122,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,747,439 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.