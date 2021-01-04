BUX Token (BUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $99,267.00

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, BUX Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. BUX Token has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $99,267.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BUX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

BUX Token Profile

BUX Token (CRYPTO:BUX) is a token. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL

Buying and Selling BUX Token

BUX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.