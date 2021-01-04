Bytecoin Trading Up 13.4% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $77,947.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00430920 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.