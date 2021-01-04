C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period.

C3.ai stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

About C3.ai

