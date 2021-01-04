C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.
NYSE AI opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.
About C3.ai
