C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

NYSE AI opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

About C3.ai

