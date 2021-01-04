Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,142. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.