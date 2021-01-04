CACHE Gold Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $1.69 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $62.64 or 0.00192503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,895 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

