CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.83 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.