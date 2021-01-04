Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) stock traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,289 ($16.84). 16,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.31. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.51.

Get Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) alerts:

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.