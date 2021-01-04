Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Down 44.6%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s stock price was down 44.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 12,090,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,693% from the average daily volume of 674,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several brokerages have commented on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

