Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

CALT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390. The company has a market capitalization of $776.84 million and a PE ratio of -24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

