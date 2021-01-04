Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.92 million and a P/E ratio of 36.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.33. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52-week low of C$12.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.50.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

