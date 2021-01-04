Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

CSIQ traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $52.64. 1,783,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

