Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 623,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 72,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

