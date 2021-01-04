Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 9.4%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price was down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 6,950,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 1,216,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

