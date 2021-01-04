CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:CWX traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$7.57. 125,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,237. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

