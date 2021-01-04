CanYaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,662.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

