Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.49

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 21734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

