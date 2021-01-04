Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

CGEMY opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

