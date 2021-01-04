Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O opened at $62.17 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Realty Income by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

