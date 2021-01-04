Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,564,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

