Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

