Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.00 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

