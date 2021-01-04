Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Up 9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 700,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,459,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.68.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

