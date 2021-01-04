Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Hits $558,362.59

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $558,362.59 and $109,495.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.