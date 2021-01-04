CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

