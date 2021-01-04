Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 388.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($7.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

