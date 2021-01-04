Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

CARR stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 131,251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 142.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

