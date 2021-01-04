Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.35

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 223775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$71.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33.

About Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

