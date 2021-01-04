CashBet Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

