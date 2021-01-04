Castweet Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $489,128.76 and $84,184.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00372356 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00201515 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.