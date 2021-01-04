Caterpillar (CAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

12/30/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $220.00.

12/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

11/19/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.90. 150,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,431. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $183.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.