Catex Token (CATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $203,894.37 and approximately $270.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

