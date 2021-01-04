CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.04

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 36986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

