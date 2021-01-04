CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. 45,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CBTX by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

