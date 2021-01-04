Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.21 ($4.95).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.10 ($7.18).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.