Celer Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

